Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Moelis & Company worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC opened at $52.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $3,393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,770. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

