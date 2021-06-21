Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

