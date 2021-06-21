Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Achieves $7.10 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $44,899.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.64 or 0.00657977 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

