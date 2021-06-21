Monero Price Reaches $215.64 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and approximately $374.83 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $215.64 or 0.00657977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,936,935 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

