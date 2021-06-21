MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $8,468.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00031234 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00159680 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 225,304,690 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.