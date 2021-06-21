Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post sales of $12.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.07 million and the lowest is $12.47 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $20.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $52.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCC. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.83 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $230.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

