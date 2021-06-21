Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody’s stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.96. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $357.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

