MoonSwap Trading 37.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $538.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00404577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011265 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,771,998 coins and its circulating supply is 22,751,497 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.