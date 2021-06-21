MoonTools (MOONS) Achieves Market Cap of $689,988.03

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for $25.09 or 0.00079209 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $689,988.03 and $12,680.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00117883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00149102 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,649.44 or 0.99914744 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003134 BTC.

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

