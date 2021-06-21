Morgan Stanley Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $158.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

SRE opened at $137.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

