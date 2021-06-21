Morgan Stanley Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $158.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.
SRE opened at $137.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $144.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
