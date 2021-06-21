Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COVTY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $30.88. 13,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,607. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

