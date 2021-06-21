Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 28th (NASDAQ:MCAEU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit’s (NASDAQ:MCAEU) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 28th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MCAEU stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Unit

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

