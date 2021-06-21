MP Materials (MP) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is one of 97 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MP Materials to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MP Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% MP Materials Competitors -2,004.19% 4.05% -0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MP Materials and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 4 0 2.67 MP Materials Competitors 637 2164 2562 105 2.39

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.99%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.48%. Given MP Materials’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million -$21.83 million 143.45 MP Materials Competitors $5.64 billion $774.12 million 9.56

MP Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. MP Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MP Materials beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

