MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get MTN Group alerts:

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.