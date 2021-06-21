MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
MTN Group Company Profile
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.