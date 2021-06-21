MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTY shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$54.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -31.39. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$22.78 and a 1-year high of C$62.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.1800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

