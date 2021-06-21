Multiplier Market Cap Hits $6.49 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $42,082.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00122084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,297.75 or 1.00494572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 268,722,153 coins and its circulating supply is 98,126,752 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

