Multiplier Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.01 or 0.00018377 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $28.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00115984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00148504 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,548.61 or 0.99596821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002623 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.