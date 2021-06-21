Mushroom (MUSH) Market Cap Hits $21.66 Million

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 40.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Mushroom has a market cap of $21.66 million and $1,545.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mushroom has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00117631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00149251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,770.73 or 0.99613286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

