MVL (MVL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,808.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $166.29 million and approximately $5,808.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00674953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00080540 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,940,012,528 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

