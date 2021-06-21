MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

