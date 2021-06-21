Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.00

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

