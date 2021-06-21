Naka Bodhi Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $38,569.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00121428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00159380 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,853.42 or 0.99849547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

