Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Hits $18.86 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $18.86 million and $12,353.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,538.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.16 or 0.01484916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00416256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054244 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.