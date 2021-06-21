Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.89

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $14.52. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.67 million and a P/E ratio of -9.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,375,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

