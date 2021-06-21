NanoXplore Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

GRA stock opened at C$3.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The firm has a market cap of C$550.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$4.86.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

