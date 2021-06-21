NAOS Finance (NAOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $874,247.00

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $874,247.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00124034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00162295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,166.18 or 0.98804878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002689 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

