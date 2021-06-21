NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00117540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00147558 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,805.48 or 0.99687743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

