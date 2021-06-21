NaPoleonX (NPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,624.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $1,624.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.00675142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

