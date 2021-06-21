Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.88 on Monday. Natera has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,198 shares of company stock worth $29,740,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 44.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1,279.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

