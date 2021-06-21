Naviaddress (NAVI) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Naviaddress coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00646905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00078753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

