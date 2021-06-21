NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $22.13 million and $5.31 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.00675142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

