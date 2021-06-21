Neutrino USD Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $397.06 million and $13.40 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,567.75 or 0.99786135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,030,777 coins and its circulating supply is 397,030,204 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

