New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.43. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

