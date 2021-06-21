New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Signet Jewelers worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

