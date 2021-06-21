New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,532 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after buying an additional 696,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $8,533,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.