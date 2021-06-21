New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Sleep Number worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $101.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

