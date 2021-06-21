New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $4.55 Million in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 42.1% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 112,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 33,432 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 335,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after buying an additional 363,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $177.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $185.38.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

