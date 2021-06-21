New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Mercury Systems worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,340 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.92 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

