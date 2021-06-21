New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 561.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of AdaptHealth worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,838,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 237,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

AHCO stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

