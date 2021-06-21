New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,900 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

