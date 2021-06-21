New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,000 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of The Chemours worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 949.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

