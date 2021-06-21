New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 82,762 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,762 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,953,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $11,574,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $12,305,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $326,634.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,439. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

