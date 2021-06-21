New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,529 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,613 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 71.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of SPB opened at $81.81 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.