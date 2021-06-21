Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.18 on Monday. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 344.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 42,324 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 987.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 201,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,663 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

