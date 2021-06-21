Newscrypto 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.36 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $107.20 million and $13.36 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00113623 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00143025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,675.87 or 1.00154475 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,689,323 coins and its circulating supply is 157,039,676 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

