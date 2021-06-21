Newton Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Newton has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00118148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00149130 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,625.00 or 0.99546414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

