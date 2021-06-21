NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.24. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 5,136 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on NEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 1,745.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 437,248 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth $615,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

