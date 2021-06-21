NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.22

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 55105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

