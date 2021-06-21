NFT Index Trading 24.5% Lower This Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $6,351.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $474.31 or 0.01502411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00672713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00079271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

