NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $268,467.46

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $620.02 or 0.01868930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $268,467.46 and $5,246.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00056174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.82 or 0.00656592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00079122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039615 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 433 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

